Man held for stealing from donation box

LAHORE : A suspect was arrested for stealing cash from a donation box of a mosque in the Shera Kot area. The arrested suspect has been identified as Tehzeeb Riaz. He had visited outside mosque twice in four days and stolen over Rs24,000. Police recovered the amount and also arrested the suspect.

Newborn found: Kahna police have recovered an infant from fields on Wednesday. Police received a call on Rescue 15 that a neonate was crying in the fields. A team responded and recovered an infant lying at a pile of waste inside fields. Police shifted the victim to Lahore General Hospital for treatment. Police said that they were searching for the family of the victim.