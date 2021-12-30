Man held for stealing from donation box

LAHORE : A suspect was arrested for stealing cash from a donation box of a mosque in the Shera Kot area. The arrested suspect has been identified as Tehzeeb Riaz. He had visited outside mosque twice in four days and stolen over Rs24,000. Police recovered the amount and also arrested the suspect.
Newborn found: Kahna police have recovered an infant from fields on Wednesday. Police received a call on Rescue 15 that a neonate was crying in the fields. A team responded and recovered an infant lying at a pile of waste inside fields. Police shifted the victim to Lahore General Hospital for treatment. Police said that they were searching for the family of the victim.
LAHORE: To ensure smooth traffic, Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency has decided to redesign Bhatta Chowk.This...
LAHORE: Punjab ombudsman office headed by Ombudsman Azam Suleman has achieved important success in keeping general...
LAHORE : Population Welfare Department in collaboration with UNFPA organised a seminar on the topic of ‘Family...
LAHORE : Punjab Assembly passed 18 bills in its last sitting of the year 2021 on Wednesday.Besides, the government...
Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi district administration has reviewed the registration process of grocery stores for Ehsaas...
LAHORE : As the temperature drops in the City, a charity organisation has started distributing cash, dry rations, warm...
Comments