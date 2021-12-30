Grocery stores’ registration process reviewed

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi district administration has reviewed the registration process of grocery stores for Ehsaas Ration programme.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner, General, Captain (r) Qasim Ijaz, he had chaired a meeting to review the launch of Ehsaas Ration Programme in Rawalpindi under which a subsidy of Rs1,000 would be provided to the poor and deserving families.
He informed that the meeting was attended by the officials of Social Welfare and Industries and other departments concerned.
Additional Deputy Commissioner said that at present the whole world was suffering from severe wave of inflation and in these circumstances the federal government had launched Ehsaas Ration programme under which 20 million families across the country would get relief and a huge amount of Rs120 billion had been allocated for the programme.
He said that under this programme the process of registration of grocery stores had been reviewed where subsidy would be provided to the needy families.
He said that for this purpose grocery stores were being registered with National Bank of Pakistan and subsidy amount would be provided in their bank accounts.
A monthly subsidy of Rs1,000 would be granted to every eligible family on the purchase of flour, cooking oil or ghee and pulses.
