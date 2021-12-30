Workshop on cervical cancer held

Islamabad: Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) and Islamabad Medical & Dental College jointly conducted a Continuous Medical Education (CME) workshop on ‘Methods of Cervical Cancer Screening’ at the hospital, says a press release.
The main purpose of the workshop was to educate and train local physicians, especially gynaecologists, on the latest methods of the cervical cancer screening alongside imparting advanced knowledge about the measures for prevention of this fatal cancer.
Professor Dr. Bushra Kant, Head of ANTH Gynae & Obs department, conducted this workshop, which was facilitated by Dr. Afnan Rizwan, Dr. Maria Tariq & Dr. Afshan Zaman.
A large number of gynaecologists were glad to attend this informative and interactive workshop. They expressed that they got first-hand knowledge about the cervical cancer screening, prevention and treatment.
Managing Director ANTH & IMDC Yasir Khan Niazi, Executive Director Colonel (r) Ghllam Mujtaba Abbasi and Director Hospital Dr. Areej Nyazi were also present on this occasion. The management expressed that the hospital will keep conducting more such workshops to train doctors as much as possible.
