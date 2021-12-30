Birth anniversary of Hazrat Zainab

ISLAMABAD: The Patron-in-Chief of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the courageous role of Hazrat Zainab Binte Ali (S.A.) is the source of pride for womenfolk and beacon of light for the whole humanity, says a press release.

He expressed these views while addressing the ‘Mehfil Sani-e-Zahra’ (S.A.) in connection with the birth anniversary of granddaughter of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) Syeda Zainab bint Ali (S.A.).

The Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that Syeda Zainab bint Ali (S.A.) not only took care of the flag of Islam after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S.) but also perpetuated the cause of ‘Hussainiyyat’ and shattered the dream of victory of ‘Yazidism’. The religion of Islam will always be grateful to the granddaughters of the Holy Prophet (SAAW) and the ‘Aseeran-e-Karbala’ who sacrificed their ‘chaddars’ and provided shelter to the eternal religion of ‘Tauheed’ from the clutches of dictatorship.