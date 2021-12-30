RCCI for accelerating work on ‘safe city project’

Rawalpindi : A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Nadeem Rauf called on City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani and urged to accelerate work on the ‘safe city project’.

The delegation included group leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Asim Malik and Vice President Talat Awan. Talking to the delegation, the CPO said that the top priority of the police was protection of life and property of the citizens.

Safe City was an important project and all possible efforts were being made to complete it as soon as possible, he added. The CPO welcomed the RCCI suggestions for the elimination of crime from the city.