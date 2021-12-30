‘Health coverage to contribute to poverty alleviation’

Islamabad: Ministry of Health Services Regulations and Coordination Sehat Sahulat Programme Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Arshad has said that the programme is expected to contribute to poverty alleviation besides improving access to indoor health services and reduction of financial barriers to access health service.

Arshad was speaking at a webinar on “Universal Health Coverage & Social Health Insurance in Pakistan” organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute here Wednesday.

Arshad claimed that improved equity would lead to social development, peace, cohesion, and stability. He explained that the main aim of introducing the health programme was to reduce the expenditure of peoples’ catastrophic health care and OPD expenditure. He said that Rs650 billion per annum are being spent every year on the health sector out of which Rs450 billion is available for other social activities. The Universal Health Coverage is providing financial health protection to targeted families against catastrophic health care expenditure, requiring hospitalization, he concluded.

Universal Health Coverage Coordinator at the Ministry Dr. Muhammad Khalid informed the participants that the Universal Health Coverage is based on the principle that all individuals and communities must have equitable access to their needed health care. He elaborated that all the provinces have developed packages according to their needs. The implementation of the UHC benefit package would be initiated through World Bank-funded National Hea­lth Support Project worth $490 million, across all provinces, he added.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, asserted that the initiation of Universal Health Coverage and Health Card is a step in the right direction. He said that the programme in a country of 22 million population is a yardstick of measuring success. However, it is not only the public sector that can take care of it, and thus, it should be pursued as a collective responsibility.

It is also important to understand that health determining factors outside the health system or health department such as environment, food security, food safety, nutrition, chemicals, and emergencies are very important to be considered, Dr. Suleri said adding that we need a multi-sectoral approach with close coordination.

Prof Sameen Siddiqi, Aga Khan University, emphasised that at the initial stage, the government should focus on people living below the poverty line. We need third-party independent evaluation to improve the service being provided under the initiative while smooth implementation should play a critical role in the success of the programme.