CDA conducts balloting for E-12 affectees

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday conducted balloting of 162 plots for the affected people of sector E-12.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan performed balloting which would pave way for the start of development activity in the sector which was launched by the authority in 1989.

In the first category, as many as 102 plots of size 25x50 against built-up properties were allotted while balloting of plot size 25x60, 12 plots of 30x70, and 40 plots of 30x60 against land was also conducted. The CDA management had acquired services of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for the purpose of balloting.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Nawaz Awan said that the award of sector E-12 was announced in 1980 but matters related to compensation in the shape of cash and land remained unresolved.

However, he said that the incumbent government's team was led by Federal Minister Asad Umar contested the case of affected people in the Islamabad High Court. In the light of the court’s decision, he said the government decided to compensate genuine affectees. He maintained that along with the development of sectors, the rights of affected people who are old inhabitants of Islamabad would also be protected.

Member Estate Naveed Illahi and Director Land Afnan Alam were also present on the occasion. The CDA plans to start development work in sectors E-12/1 and E-12/4 in the last week of next month.