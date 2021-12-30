Injured cops declared as ‘Ghazi’

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday declared the cops as ‘Ghazi’ injured in the line of duty.

He also announced to recruit children of those in the police force who got retired after the recommendations of medical board. The capital police chief also pinned honarary badges to some 37’Ghazis’ in a ceremony organised at Police Lines Headquarter.

DIG (HQs) Sadiq Ali Dogar, AIG (Establishment) Dr Navid Atif and a large number of journalists attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that it was indeed an honour for him to accompanying the cops who got injured while performing duties. “These brave cops shed their blood to protect the life and property of people as well as to maintain law and order situation,” he said adding that a comprehensive system has been made to facilitate the ‘Ghazis’. “Even the welfare of the ‘Ghazis’ will continue after my departure,” he said.

IG was of view that the media should appreciate the good deeds of police forces besides criticising the cops over bad performance.