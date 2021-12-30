FDE to hold e-kutcherry today

Islamabad: In compliance with the policy directions of the Prime Minister’s Office, Federal Directorate of Education director-general Dr Ikram Ali will hold an e-kutcherry today (Thursday) from 10am to 12 noon via Zoom video-conferencing.

According to the FDE, the officials will listen to the issues of the students, parents and people related to Islamabad's government schools and colleges, and their feedback on the directorate's plans and initiatives.

The FDE regulates over 420 public sector educational institutions in the Islamabad Capital Territory with more than 15,000 staff members both teaching and non-teaching ones.