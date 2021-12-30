FDE to hold e-kutcherry today

Islamabad: In compliance with the policy directions of the Prime Minister’s Office, Federal Directorate of Education director-general Dr Ikram Ali will hold an e-kutcherry today (Thursday) from 10am to 12 noon via Zoom video-conferencing.
According to the FDE, the officials will listen to the issues of the students, parents and people related to Islamabad's government schools and colleges, and their feedback on the directorate's plans and initiatives.
The FDE regulates over 420 public sector educational institutions in the Islamabad Capital Territory with more than 15,000 staff members both teaching and non-teaching ones.
Islamabad: Pakistan will have the honour to guide the Asian countries about forestry and green initiatives to cope...
Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi district administration has reviewed the registration process of grocery stores for Ehsaas...
Islamabad: Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital and Islamabad Medical & Dental College jointly conducted a Continuous...
ISLAMABAD: The Patron-in-Chief of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah...
Islamabad Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday said the...
Rawalpindi : A delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by President Nadeem Rauf called on...
Comments