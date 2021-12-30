This refers to the article ‘Energy security’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem (December 26). The writer rightly claims that the country’s energy security is linked to its national security. The stress on importing fuel to meet our energy requirements has made the situation difficult for the country. However, Pakistan can achieve self-sufficiency and sustainability for its energy needs. According to the article, hydroelectric power generation accounts for only 7.7 percent of the overall energy generation, while the country has extensive coastal areas which can be used to generate much more electricity. Furthermore, Pakistan’s prolonged summer that spans almost seven to eight months in some regions makes solar power another viable option for the country. The government should work to provide better infrastructural developments to meet the country’s energy demand. A long-term energy policy is also essential for the country.
Zohaib Ahmed Gulzar
Hub
This refers to the news report ‘First National Security Policy approved:…’ . At last, it has dawned upon the...
Across the world, literature is thriving, but in Pakistan aspiring writers have no good platforms to get their work...
What can be achieved through peace, cannot be obtained through violence. In October 2020, protests broke out in almost...
On a recent trip to the famous food street near Burns Road in Karachi, I was shocked to see how poorly managed the...
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Baber Awan tabled a resolution on December 24 for holding a...
The Lahore airport is not fit to host multiple international incoming flights at the same time. It is just not...
Comments