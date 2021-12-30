This refers to the article ‘Energy security’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem (December 26). The writer rightly claims that the country’s energy security is linked to its national security. The stress on importing fuel to meet our energy requirements has made the situation difficult for the country. However, Pakistan can achieve self-sufficiency and sustainability for its energy needs. According to the article, hydroelectric power generation accounts for only 7.7 percent of the overall energy generation, while the country has extensive coastal areas which can be used to generate much more electricity. Furthermore, Pakistan’s prolonged summer that spans almost seven to eight months in some regions makes solar power another viable option for the country. The government should work to provide better infrastructural developments to meet the country’s energy demand. A long-term energy policy is also essential for the country.

Zohaib Ahmed Gulzar

Hub