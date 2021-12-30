Economy first

This refers to the news report ‘First National Security Policy approved:…’ (December 28). At last, it has dawned upon the country’s leadership that Pakistan’s national security depends on its economic strength. Colonialism is widely despised in the 21st century, but it still exists in many parts of the world. Only its appearance has changed. Physical conquests of states has been replaced by economic capitulation of weaker states. A large military backed by strong military machines, including nuclear arsenal, cannot assure national security. The collapse of the Soviet Union is proof of this.

On the other hand, Singapore, Switzerland and Sweden all possess small armies but have hugely successful economies. Similarly, Japan and Germany disbanded their armies after World War 2, yet they continue to grow simply because of their focus on the economy.

The lessons are clear and simple for our leadership. Pakistan does not need to maintain a large standing army in times of peace, as it possesses nuclear weapon to deter any aggressors. Resources should be diverted towards social welfare, education and development of technology. Today, nations do not merely compete on the number of military personnel, tanks, aircrafts or nuclear weapons, but also on the basis of how many scientists, engineers, IT specialists and other technocrats they produce. Eventually, the excellence achieved in technology will determine whether a nation succeeds.

Erum A Baig

Karachi

*****

It is a remarkable feat that after a lapse of seven and a half decades, we have finally struck the nail on its head, so to speak. For years, many analysts and domestic policy experts have been urging the government, our legislatures, and national institutions to start treading on this path before it is too late.

Between the 1950s and the 1980s, national security was nothing but wielding military power, signing up to international security/treaty organisations, achieving arms purchases, and other defence related activities. But now things are different. Now, a strong, well-footed economy is the only guarantee of national security. Such an economy will also help us avoid anarchy, reduce our economic dependence on others and help us come out of the cycle of borrowing. However, in order to achieve a strong socio-economic capability, all key stakeholders of this nation must get together and draft the necessary plans and projects to enable us to finally take off in a disciplined fashion.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore