Writers’ woes

Across the world, literature is thriving, but in Pakistan aspiring writers have no good platforms to get their work published. Established publication houses discourage their efforts. So much so that writing is not considered a lucrative career. If writers want to publish their books and make a career in writing they eventually have to self-publish their books.

Recently, I too have published a book after facing similar issues. It was entirely self-financed. Ironically while people complimented the book itself, everyone wanted a complimentary copy. There was no profit to be made. This mindset of getting free things from people, especially aspiring artists and writers, has resulted in countless people walking away from their crafts. The government should make a policy for giving royalties to writers and should announce literary awards for outstanding young writers. This move will encourage people to produce work of a superior quality as well.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi