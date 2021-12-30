Message of peace

What can be achieved through peace, cannot be obtained through violence. In October 2020, protests broke out in almost all Muslim countries as the blasphemous Charlie Hebdo caricatures were once again published in France. Different groups demanded that the French ambassador be kicked out. The result was a similar defamation of Islam and economic losses.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan recorded his protests peacefully at the global level. He emphasised the need of the West to respect the sentiments of Muslims. His efforts seem to have paid off as, recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that insulting the Prophet (pbuh) was a violation of freedom of religion. The whole Muslim community should strive for the legislation at a global level, and it must do so peacefully and sensibly. Religious leaders too should preach the virtues of patience and tolerance to people.

Engr Ali Haider

Lahore