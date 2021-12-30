Rabia, Rasam set national records at CNS Open Shooting

KARACHI: Navy’s Rabia Kabir and Rasam Gul made national records at the 6th CNS Open Shooting Championships at PN Shooting Range here on Wednesday.
In the individual category of 25m Sports Pistol event for women, Rasam Gul scored 60/100 points to create a national record and won gold medal.
Similarly, Rabia Kabir scored 573/600 points to set a national record and claimed silver medal. Navy’s Mehwish Farhan took bronze medal.
