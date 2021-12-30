PSL file photo.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for additional platinum category players ahead of the seventh season.

The franchises are unhappy with the quality of players participating in the league and are concerned that this could affect the “image of the tournament".

Responding to the franchises’ request, the PCB has said that they would “try their best” to attract top-quality players for the replacement draft, is expected to take place through a virtual session on January 7.

The PCB has also discussed the possibility of including South Africa’s cricketers in PSL7, bearing in mind the fact that the Mzansi Super League has been cancelled due to Covid-19 fears.



“We have no reservations about including South Africa’s players because we want the best cricketers to take part in the league. Six additional platinum players would be great for us,” the franchises told the PCB.

In the replacement draft, Karachi Kings will have the first pick, followed by Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans and Peshawar. This order has been decided through a random draw, according to the PCB.