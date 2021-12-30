Perniya, Nosheen take on Fatima, Kulsoom in TT final

LAHORE: Perniya Zaman Khan and Nosheen Waseem (Chromatex) will take on Fatima Khan and Kulsoom Khan (Chromatex) in the women's doubles final in the 57th National Table Tennis Championship here at Nishtar Parl Sports Complex.
Shah Khan (Wapda), Fahad Khwaja (Wapda), Faizan Zahoor (Army) and Umam Khwaja (Wapda) make the semi-final line up of men’s singles.
LAHORE: WAPDA B won the All Pakistan 3X3 Women Basketball Tournament here on Wednesday.In the final, WAPDA B edged...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool had only themselves to blame for their shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester as...
KARACHI: Navy’s Rabia Kabir and Rasam Gul made national records at the 6th CNS Open Shooting Championships at PN...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Fatima Sana have been nominated for ICC men’s T20I and women's ODI player...
LOS ANGELES: Former NFL coach John Madden, who guided the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory before embarking on...
The franchises are unhappy with the quality of players participating in the league
