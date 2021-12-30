Perniya, Nosheen take on Fatima, Kulsoom in TT final

LAHORE: Perniya Zaman Khan and Nosheen Waseem (Chromatex) will take on Fatima Khan and Kulsoom Khan (Chromatex) in the women's doubles final in the 57th National Table Tennis Championship here at Nishtar Parl Sports Complex.

Shah Khan (Wapda), Fahad Khwaja (Wapda), Faizan Zahoor (Army) and Umam Khwaja (Wapda) make the semi-final line up of men’s singles.