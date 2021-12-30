Shadab confident about United’s chances in PSL VII

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan Wednesday said that his team was all set to go at the title in the Pakistan Super League season VII after missing the final in the 6th edition and finishing at the bottom in the fifth.

Shadab, who is in Australia these days playing in Big Bash, said United team members always supported him as a captain which would help him make a real impression in the forthcoming edition.

“Through my tough times, this team has always supported and backed me. When I have fallen, they have picked me back up. When we finished bottom of the table in PSL 5, the team still showed their faith in my captaincy. When the leadership is calm, the players are also calm. That faith meant we won 8 out of 10 group games in PSL 6, unfortunately, we couldn’t do well in the playoffs. Now we are ready to go at the title in the seventh edition.”