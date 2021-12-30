Pakistan to field best players in Asia Cup semis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan juniors will be back to their best in the Asia Cup semi-finals against Sri Lanka today (Thursday) with top players who missed the last pool match against the UAE are all set to return to the playing XI.
Zeeshan Zamir, Ali Asfand, Awais Ali and Rizwan Mehmood will be back in action against Sri Lanka under-19 in the semis to be played Thursday in Dubai.
Pakistan will start favourites against Sri Lanka following their superb performance in the Group matches where the team defeated India, Afghanistan and UAE.
In the second semis to be played the same day, India will play against defending world under-19 champions Bangladesh. Bangladesh topped Pool B as their final group match against Sri Lanka was canceled due to Covid-19 cases.
LAHORE: WAPDA B won the All Pakistan 3X3 Women Basketball Tournament here on Wednesday.In the final, WAPDA B edged...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool had only themselves to blame for their shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester as...
KARACHI: Navy’s Rabia Kabir and Rasam Gul made national records at the 6th CNS Open Shooting Championships at PN...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Fatima Sana have been nominated for ICC men’s T20I and women's ODI player...
LOS ANGELES: Former NFL coach John Madden, who guided the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory before embarking on...
The franchises are unhappy with the quality of players participating in the league
Comments