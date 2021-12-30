Pakistan to field best players in Asia Cup semis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan juniors will be back to their best in the Asia Cup semi-finals against Sri Lanka today (Thursday) with top players who missed the last pool match against the UAE are all set to return to the playing XI.

Zeeshan Zamir, Ali Asfand, Awais Ali and Rizwan Mehmood will be back in action against Sri Lanka under-19 in the semis to be played Thursday in Dubai.

Pakistan will start favourites against Sri Lanka following their superb performance in the Group matches where the team defeated India, Afghanistan and UAE.

In the second semis to be played the same day, India will play against defending world under-19 champions Bangladesh. Bangladesh topped Pool B as their final group match against Sri Lanka was canceled due to Covid-19 cases.