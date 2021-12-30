KP demolish Northern to win Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

KARACHI: Test off-spinner Sajid Khan finished with 9-87 match haul as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were crowned champions when they conquered Northern by 169 runs on the final day of their five-day day-night final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-2022 here at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Sajid, who had taken 4-54 in the first innings, captured 5-33 in 13.2 overs to enable to KP fold Northern for 214 in 45.2 overs while chasing a tough target of 384 in 64 overs.

Last season KP had shared the trophy with Central Punjab as the game had ended in a tie at the same venue.

Set to score a gigantic total, Northern had a fiery start. After Imran Khan Senior got rid of Haider Ali who scored a nine-ball 17, which featured four fours, Mohammad Huraira (57) and skipper Umar Amin (33) shared 78 runs for the second wicket.

Iftikhar Ahmed broke Northern’s momentum when he removed the dangerous Huraira, caught by Asif Afridi. Huraira, who hit his fifth fifty of the season, smacked six fours from 49 balls. He finished as the leading scorer of the season with 986, a record aggregate in a first-class debut season by any Pakistani.

Iftikhar then had skipper Umar Amin, who hit three fours, before Mohammad Wasim Junior got rid of Mohammad Nawaz (26) and Rohail Nazir (7) to leave Northern at 156-5 in the 25th over. Nawaz clobbered four fours from 21 balls.

At dinner, Northern were 156-5. After dinner, Sajid bowled Sarmad Bhatti round his legs for four. Sajid then trapped Faizan Riaz (49) lbw to reduce Northern to 205-7 in the 40th over.

Faizan, dropped on two by Kamran Ghulam in the slips off Iftikhar, smacked four fours from 77 deliveries. Off his next ball, Sajid trapped Waqas Ahmad (0) lbw. Sajid had the last man Mubasir Khan (12) to seal a super victory.

Wasim and Iftikhar got two wickets each. Wasim had match figures of 6-103.

Having secured 118-run lead, KP resumed their second innings at 152-5 and were folded for 265 in 79.2 overs, which set a target of 384 for Northern.

Rehan Afridi showed great resolve, scoring 79 off 110 balls. The right-handed young wicket-keeper batsman, who was not out on 42 on Tuesday, smacked one six and eight fours in his crucial knock.

Rehan, removed by Kashif Ali, dominated the 53-run sixth wicket stand with skipper Iftikhar, who was the first to get out, trapped lbw off a super yorker from Mohammad Musa.

Iftikhar, who was not out on 24 at stumps on the fourth day, struck one six in his 25 for which he faced 116 deliveries.

After the fall of Iftikhar, Rehan added 58 runs for the seventh wicket association with Sajid Khan who struck 39 off 48. Sajid, held by Mubasir Khan in the slips off Nawaz, clobbered two sixes and two fours. Nawaz then also got rid of Mohammad Wasim Junior (11) and Sameen Gul (6) in quick succession to fold KP just before tea break which had been delayed as the last pair was on the crease.

Nawaz got 4-65, for 6-156 match figures. Mohammad Musa, who remained wicketless in the first innings, snared 3-71. Kashif Ali claimed 2-41, for 3-108 match-haul.

KP had scored 374 in the first innings while in response Northern had perished for 256.

Iftikhar Ahmed was declared the man of the match for his fine all-round show and was handed over Rs50,000.

The winners KP were handed over the glittering trophy and a hefty purse of Rs10 million while the runners-up Northern went away with Rs5 million and runners-up trophy.

Similarly, Rs500,000 each was handed over to Mohammad Huraira (best batsman, Northern, 986 runs), Ali Usman (best bowler, Southern Punjab, 43 wickets), Rohail Nazir (best wicket-keeper, 32 dismissals, 21 catches, 11 stumpings) and Mubasir Khan (Northern, player of the tournament).

Faisal Afridi and Asif Yaqoob supervised the match while Rashid Riaz was the television umpire and Nadeem Arshad, the match referee.