24 ideas from Sindh to feature in NIB’s national-level competition

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail distributed cash prizes and certificates among the winner of the provincial level competition of the National Idea Bank (NIB) held at the Karachi University Business School Auditorium on Wednesday.

He informed the audience that the NIB was a collaboration among academia, government and industry, and it was aimed at addressing indigenous issues through the application of technology and innovations in business and governance models. Director NIB Dr Rabia Enaam informed a total of 567 ideas were collected from Sindh and 60 ideas got qualified for the provincial level competition. Of them, 24 ideas were qualified for competition at the national level.

Ismail, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the completion, shared that the NIB was the vision of President Dr Arif Alvi which was inaugurated in February 2021, adding that it was an element of satisfaction to see that the president’s vision was well in progress. The NIB programme worked on identifying the talented youth of our country and he was certain that the stakeholders of the programme were prepared to give the entrepreneurs adequate recognition and support their businesses.

He mentioned that the purpose of the idea-hunting competition was to find solutions for industrial problems and social challenges efficiently and effectively. Over 2,000 ideas came from all across Pakistan from sectors including e-commerce, health, education, agriculture, natural resources and construction, while over 14,000 people were registered for the event. Ten teams from each sector got selected to compete at the provincial level.

“With the help of events like the NIB, one can get a chance to showcase innovative ideas to multiple investors not only to gain some valuable exposure but also to get some valuable feedback. Besides potential partnerships, one can get a chance to secure funding and accelerate business.”

Vice Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) Professor Dr Valiuddin said being the national host of the NIB, they had been fully participating in all aspects with the stakeholders to convert this vision into reality. He shared that they had sent invites to higher education institutions of all five provinces of Pakistan to cover the whole region and to provide equal opportunities to everyone.