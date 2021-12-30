Stray dog mauls minor girl in Landhi

A minor girl sustained severe injuries after she was attacked by a stray dog in the Landhi area on Wednesday.
The girl, six-year-old Zainab, daughter of Ahmed Khan, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment after she was mauled by a dog.
Police said the incident took place when the victim was playing near her residence in Future Colony in Landhi.
The Collectorate of Customs , Karachi, organised a ceremony on Wednesday for the destruction of smuggled and...
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail distributed cash prizes and certificates among the winner of the provincial level...
The newly-elected office-bearers of the Karachi Press Club called on President Dr Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Imran...
Professor Ashis Nandy, declared as one of the 100 most intellectual people alive today by the Foreign Policy magazine,...
A young man was shot dead and another wounded for resisting mugging bids in District Korangi late on Wednesday...
The year 2021 marked the 25th anniversary of Ziauddin University founded in 1996 by Dr Asim Hussain and the family,...
Comments