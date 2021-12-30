 
Thursday December 30, 2021
Karachi

Stray dog mauls minor girl in Landhi

By Our Correspondent
December 30, 2021
A minor girl sustained severe injuries after she was attacked by a stray dog in the Landhi area on Wednesday.

The girl, six-year-old Zainab, daughter of Ahmed Khan, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment after she was mauled by a dog.

Police said the incident took place when the victim was playing near her residence in Future Colony in Landhi.

