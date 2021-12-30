Newly-elected KPC office-bearers call on president, Sindh governor

The newly-elected office-bearers of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) called on President Dr Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Wednesday.
The KPC delegation was led by KPC President Fazil Jamili and Secretary Rizwan Bhatti. The meeting took into consideration the role and importance of media persons in strengthening and continuity the democratic dispensation and establishing an Islamic welfare state in the country.
They informed the president and governor about the difficulties faced by journalists while performing their duties. Alvi assured the delegation that the problems would be resolved by the government.
The governor said the government had been taking steps to resolve the issues being faced by journalists, adding that they had a crucial role to play to overcome social evils in society.
