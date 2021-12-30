Man killed, another injured for resisting mugging attempts

A young man was shot dead and another wounded for resisting mugging bids in District Korangi late on Wednesday evening.

Police said armed men riding a motorcycle attempted to rob 28-year-old Qamarul Islam near a private hospital in Korangi No. 2.5. When the citizen offered resistance, the suspects shot and injured him. The suspects bolted from the scene.

The man was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Within five minutes of this incident, a similar incident took place in Mehran Town, where suspects shot and injured another citizen, Riaz, for putting up resistance to their mugging bid. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.