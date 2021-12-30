PTI to issue white paper to ‘expose’ Sindh govt’s performance

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced that it would issue a ‘white paper’ tomorrow (December 31) to expose the shortcomings of the Sindh government.

The white paper would comprise details of legislation by the Sindh Assembly since 2018 and the status of the implementation of more than 82 acts and amendments passed during the tenure, said Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly who belongs to the PTI, at a press conference in the Sindh Assembly.

He said that the issuance of the white paper would help the people know who the real beneficiaries of those law were and how the assembly was used for the benefit of a specific group.

“The state of implementation on the law was evident from the fact that innocent victim of a firing incident Hurmain lost her life despite the promulgation of the Sindh Injured Persons Compulsory Medical Treatment (Amal Umer) Act 2019,” he said.

“Another law regarding mandatory use of auto-lock syringes was enforced in Sindh but at the same time we see thousands of children suffering from HIV/AIDS in the province only because of lack of implementation on the law,” he added.

Sheikh remarked that the list of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) black deeds was very long and their nature was so dark that the white paper would appear black and it could rightly be named as a black paper. “The Sindh Local Government Act 2013 was another example of anti-people legislation that undermined fundamental human rights and violated the constitution of Pakistan,” he maintained.

The opposition leader remarked that the PTI and other opposition parties had been protesting against the black law and they had moved the judiciary in this regard. “The PPP-led Sindh government also attempted to bring an ordinance to regularise vast-scale land-grabbing and illegal constructions but that was turned down by the Sindh governor.”

The PTI would resist the Zardari system in Sindh at every front, Sheikh said. He also hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for constituting a joint investigation team to probe into the murder of Nazim Jokhio. “Instead of conducting a fair investigation, the Sindh police were trying to protect the culprits like many other cases,” he said.