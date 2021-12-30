MWM’s conference demands Sindh govt review controversial LG law

Participants of a multi-parties conference (MPC), organised by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Wednesday, unanimously rejected the local government bill recently enacted by the Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial government, and demanded a strong, comprehensive and autonomous city government system, mainly for Karachi.

The MPC, titled ‘Construct Karachi, Construct Pakistan’, had been organised at the MWM Sindh chapter at the backyard of the Karachi Press Club with the aim to hold consultations with political stakeholders over the Sindh government’s newly amended local government bill and subsequently announce a combined strategy.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had also in recent days organised multi-party conferences on the recently passed local government bill.

MWM Sindh Political Secretary Syed Ali Hussain Naqvi presided over the conference that was attended by PTI parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar, MQM-P MPA Muhammad Abbas and leader Mehfoz Yar Khan, Grand Democratic Alliance’s Sardar Abdul Rahim, Pak Sarzameen Party central leader Syed Hafeezuddin, Awami National Party Sindh Secretary General Younus Bunariee, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader and former MPA Maulana Umar Sadiq, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam Sindh president and former Karachi deputy mayor Tariq Hassan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s Rao Kamran Iqbal among others.

They asked the Sindh government to review and reconsider various points of the local government law and said that consultations between the government and other stakeholders was essential before passing such important bills.

All the parties present at the MPC also said that they would carry on fighting for the proper and empowered local government system as per the constitution so that the civic problems being faced by the residents of the metropolis should be resolved.

Karachi is currently deprived of basic necessities like water, gas, electricity and infrastructure, they said. They added that the government could facilitate the people even with limited resources through different relief schemes.

They also said that that division of Sindh on a lingual basis could put the financial hub of the country in danger.

Political leaders at the conference also emphasised the need for rooting out the mafias from the city rather than holding random operations against encroachments. They said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief package for Karachi was still a promise.

Leaders of the MQM-P, PTI and GDA said that the PPP-led Sindh government had been enslaving the province with the new local government system. They said that they would organise a joint protest against the provincial government in January.

It was also claimed that there was not a single model union committee in Sindh where all basic public services were available.