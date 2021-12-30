Five-member team formed to investigate approval for Nasla Tower

The Karachi East Range police chief, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muqaddas Haider, on the orders of the Supreme Court have formed an investigation team to probe the Nasla Tower case.

Officials said that under the directions and orders of the apex court, DIG Haider formed on Tuesday a five-member team under the supervision of police superintendent. The order issued by East DIG reads, “In compliance with the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a case FIR 1043/2021 was lodged by the Ferozeabad Police Station, District East Karachi.”

It reads that the investigation team would be headed by SP Altaf Hussain, head Investigation-1, East Karachi. Its other members are Jamshed Division SP Farooq Ahmed Bijrani, DSP Yousuf Jamal of Investigation-1, SHO Ferozeabad Khusnud Jawed and Station Investigation Officer (SIO) Nisar Ahmed of Ferozeabad.

“The head of the team shall submit the progress of the case to this office on regular basis till the finalization of the case,” reads the order. Earlier on Tuesday, on the Supreme Court orders, the Ferozabad Police had registered a case against those involved in the construction of the Nasla Tower. However, no arrest was made in the case.

The FIR was lodged on behalf of the state and the complainant was the Ferozabad SHO.

The Nasla Tower plot is situated on main Sharea Faisal (SMCHS). The court had ordered the Karachi commissioner to inquire into the documents and departments involved in the construction of the tower.

The commissioner in his report submitted that the plot measured 780 square yards and was allotted to Abdul Qadir by the society. However, the builder and his partners in connivance with officials of the SMCHS, SBCA and others encroached upon around 341 yards of the service road. He added that the builder constructed the Nasla Tower on 1,121 square yards with shops and flats and sold them.

The SHO lodged the FIR against the SBCA chairman and secretary, SMCHS officials and officers, and director and deputy director MPD, and also other departments along with Qadir and his companions.