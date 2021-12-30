Police in 15 vans raid SBCA office but leave with no arrests

A heavy contingent of the police under an investigation team formed on the orders of the apex court to inquire into irregularities in the Nasla Tower’s construction on Wednesday raided the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) office. The police, however, unexpectedly faced ‘blue-eyed’ officials and failed to make any arrests despite taking around 15 police vehicles to the SBCA office.

The development came after the Ferozabad police recently registered a case on the orders of the Supreme Court (SC) against the Nasla Tower’s builder and officials of various authorities, including the SBCA, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS) and Master Plan Department (MPD).

In order to find and fix the responsible officials, Zone East DIG East Muqaddas Haider on Tuesday formed a five-member committee to investigate the case to be headed by SSP East Investigation Altaf Hussain.

In order to implement the SC orders, the newly-formed team headed by SSP Hussain raided the SBCA office to take action against government officials involved in the approval process of the controversial Nasla Tower residential complex, but failed to make any arrests.

Around 15 police mobile vans participated in the raid at the SBCA office. After entering the premises, all the gates of the building were closed and irrelevant persons were not allowed to go inside or outside. Only the SBCA officials and employees were allowed to enter after showing their identity cards.

However, the raid turned out to be a damp squib after the police team left the office with without arresting any one after spending around one-and-a-half hours there.

According to the police, they met SBCA officials who assured them of their full cooperation by providing the list of the officials involved in the approval process for the Nasla Tower.

“No arrest has been made. Right now, we have a list of 28 officials but it was irrelevant because the list carried the names of SBCA officials from the entire District East and we have asked them to make the list short and limit it to only the Jamshed Town so we can find and fix the responsible officials,” SSP Hussain told The News.

“This is not a case of robbery or street crime. We are not working on the suspicion as we are looking for those officials who signed the approval,” he explained.

It has been reported that some officials who had role in the approval process for the Nasla Tower are still serving in the building control authority but despite their presence at the office during the raid, no one was taken into custody.

“It seems that the police intended to arrest the SBCA officials as they had arrived with a large number of mobile vans but one anonymous phone call to the police compelled them to step back,” explained a source in the SBCA. “Can anyone imagine that the police are seeking assistance from those who were themselves involved in the approval process,” the source remarked.

Explaining the approval process, the source explained that Manzur Qadir, alias Manzur Kaka, who is currently believed to be in Canada following registration of National Accountability Bureau cases against him, was the director general of the SBCA at the time of the approval. Among other officers allegedly responsible for illegally approving the Nasla Tower, Jamshed Town director Nisar Ahmed, deputy director Sarfaraz and director design section Sohail Mumtaz have already retired. However, then deputy directors design section and town planning, Farhan Qaiser and Mumtaz Magsi respectively, are still in service and Magsi is set to retire next month.

It was also reported that the map for the Nasla Tower was approved by SBCA Deputy Director Safdar Magsi and the police also raided his residence but the source in the SBCA said that no raid was made by the police.

A team of the anti-corruption department also raided the SBCA office shortly after the police team left the building following the registration of the FIR, and returned with only collecting record.