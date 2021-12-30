EFU unveils digital web series

KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Limited on Wednesday announced publication of its digital web-series ‘Humrahi’ in a recently launched international book that incorporates success stories of Pakistani organizations as case studies.

‘Essentials of Modern Marketing’ is authored by marketing gurus, including Prof. Philip Kotler, and incorporates case studies of 16 local companies. Kotler is an American marketing author, consultant, professor, and founder of Kotler Impact Inc. that launched the book.

It is a first that an international book has incorporated success stories of Pakistani organizations as case studies.

EFU Life launched ‘Humrahi’ on digital, with an approach to reach its audience to change the perception of life insurance amongst millennials through an ‘unconventional’ message of life planning, and with key objectives for savings and future planning.

It is the 6th recognition of the web series that has also won ‘best campaign in the country’ at Dragons of Asia and ‘best use of media category at MAA Globes 2019.

The launch ceremony of the Pakistan edition of the book took place at Government College University, Lahore, and was attended by leaders from academia and the industry.