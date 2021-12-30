MoU signed for business hotel

ISLAMABAD: An agreement took place on Wednesday for building a 58-room hotel in Sialkot to attract and accommodate domestic and international guests in the city.

Catering to business travelers and the community, ‘Hotel One’ will offer meeting space and board rooms, equipped with latest technology and business services.

For that, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between top officials of Hotel One and Union Tower, where the hotel will be launched. Hashoo Group, Nizam Sons (Pvt) Ltd, and Leather Field (Pvt) Ltd have joined hands to develop Union Tower, as a landmark and icon building for Sialkot.

Talking on the occasion, CEO of Hotel One Mr. Haseeb Gardezi said they were pleased to work together with Union Tower, Sialkot, for opening of their hotel. “The hotel is sure to offer a comfortable travel experience, a convenient location for domestic and international travelers along with a wide range of facilities,” he said.

Mr. Ameen Ahsan, partner Union Tower, said the hotel would be strategically located in the city center and its location would provide easy access as an economic and transit hub of the city.

The hotel will occupy three floors at the 6-storey Union Tower and the remaining three floors are planned for corporate offices to strengthen and further develop the business sector in the city.