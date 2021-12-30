Weaving incomes

LAHORE: Apparel exporters have displaced the spinners and leading basic textile mills as top exporters of the country. Now Style Textiles, Interloop and Artistic Milliners have relegated the likes of Nishat, Yunus Textiles and Gul Ahmad to lower positions.

This change started two years back, but has accelerated in 2021. It is a good omen for the textile industry of Pakistan. Earlier, the basic textile sector dominated exports.

Basic textiles by exporting yarn and fabric, in a way strengthened our competing industries in other countries to the disadvantage of our value-added exporters. The year 2021 forced the basic textile entrepreneurs to look for the possibility of venturing into value-added textiles. Most of the current players in value-added textiles are in fact the pioneers of apparel exports from Pakistan.

They started small, and have graduated into medium and large enterprises. They came of age in 2021, establishing themselves as reliable suppliers after the pandemic.

They faced setbacks after 9/11 as most of the buyers opted out of outsourcing their products from Pakistan. Numerous international buying houses that placed apparel orders from the entire region were stationed in Pakistan.

They moved away after 9/11 shifting their offices to Singapore, India, and Bangladesh. These pioneer entrepreneurs by that time had established themselves as quality producers. They kept working hard to bring back the buyers, but succeeded only partially. Many small exporters were forced to close the business.

After two decades, the value-added exporters having survived all storms are in the driving seat. They operated at full capacity throughout 2021 and refused numerous orders due to capacity constraints.

Experience has made them wiser, as they accept only those orders that they can execute in time. They increased their capacities in the past two decades by acquiring the machines and the human resource of smaller closed units that could not survive.

They started importing stitching machines and equipment this year to expand their capacities. At the same time, they are regularly imparting job training to apprentices. These entrepreneurs started from scratch and knew their job well. They know marketing techniques that are different from marketing basic textiles. They lack resources to scale up in a big way. Bank loans to this sector are less than 1/6th of the loans provided by the banks to the basic textile entrepreneurs.

Textile millers are being run over by the apparel exporters who showed serious intent to enter value-added textiles. They have resources but lack the expertise.

Many leading textile millers established state of art apparel units a decade back, but despite having huge finances, they remain way behind the medium-sized apparel exporters. Slowly and gradually however they are moving up.

Apparel export is a tricky business. Global buyers have the liberty to choose from thousands of apparel producers. They divide their orders among many of them, which covers the risk of default. Brands demand strict compliance with the quality, a nominal difference in the share of fabric results in rejection of the entire consignment. Entrenched apparel exporters know the rules and have learnt over time to comply with them.

Then there are social compliance rules that the brands ensure through audits. The moneyed new entrants will have to learn all this. Another point that the existing leading exporters have learnt is not to rely on a single buyer.

Every leading apparel and value-added exporter is working with five to six brands to cover the risk of any of these buyers opting out of placing orders. Another point worth noting is that the leading brands procure the apparel from exporters at 1/5th to 1/10th of their retail price.

Regular apparel exporters have reconciled with this reality. But for rich spinners that enter the apparel field, it is heart-rending This way the apparel exporters must deal with numerous buyers, but that is not the case in basic textiles.

The basic textile millers got concessions from the present government by pointing out the importance of helping them establish around 100 apparel units to enhance the textile exports.

Only a few of them have shown serious intent in this regard because they are not tuned to deal with a workforce of 3,000 to 6,000 workers against a strength of 300-600 workers in spinning mills.

The presentation should have come from the established apparel players. The value-added textile sector dominates the textile exports but has little voice in the corridors of power.

In the year 2021, the basic textile sector trade body All Pakistan Textile Mills Association continued to have good rapport with the economic managers of the country. To ensure accelerated textile exports the state must ensure that basic raw materials of the apparel sector, which are yarn and fabric, are available to them at globally competitive rates.

The import of raw materials should be zero-rated which would encourage apparel exporters to produce products that they cannot produce from the yarn and fabric available in Pakistan. Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Cambodia are doing this and are way ahead of Pakistan in apparel exports.