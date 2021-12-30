Sugar supply may catch up to demand, offer price relief

ISLAMABAD: Sugar stocks from the current production season is on the verge of matching demand, potentially easing current pressure on prices, a statement said on Wednesday.

The statement issued after the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) meeting said “sugar prices have shown slight increase in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Peshawar cities”.

“New stocks of sugar arriving in the market will ease out sugar prices.”

Finance minister Shaukat Tarin chaired the NPMC meeting, while minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam, minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and senior officers also participated.

The statement said minister Tarin expressed concerns on the rise of sugar prices and “directed the provincial authorities to take appropriate measures to control the prices of sugar in the markets”.

Sugar millers are mulling to jack up prices of sweetener to counter higher cost of sugarcane. Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has eyed high price of commodity at Rs95/kg, citing enhanced cost of sugarcane.

The meeting was also updated on the prices of wheat flour which marked a further decrease in the prices in the country.

“The meeting expressed satisfaction over the availability of sufficient stocks of wheat in the country.”

The meeting also discussed sowing situation of wheat in the country and was informed that sowing of was satisfactory in Sindh and Punjab provinces whereas sowing in Baluchistan and KP provinces was affected due to the draught situation “but now it is in progress and wheat sowing targets will be completed”.

The secretary food apprised the meeting on the increase in prices of chicken and eggs due to seasonal factor.

NPMC also discussed milk prices in the country and was informed that prices are normal across the country.

The finance minister further directed food ministry to workout suitable plan for optimal level of milk prices in order to ensure its smooth and sustainable supply in the market.

“The finance minister underscored the efforts being made for keeping the prices of essential items in check and measures to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities throughout the country,” the statement said.

The NPMC was also briefed about weekly SPI which increased by 0.40 percent as compared to previous week which was 0.55 percent. Prices of five items registered decline which contributed decline in the SPI by 0.12 percent, the statement said.