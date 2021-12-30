Mini-budget, SBP bill: Govt, opposition heading for showdown

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of impending move to table the SBP bill in parliament, a confrontation is building up between the government and the opposition. While the former is gearing up to table the controversial SBP autonomy bill, the opposition is pondering over and agitating to resist the mini-budget and the 'surrender' of the State Bank's sovereignty.

On Wednesday, the joint parliamentary opposition, while strongly rejecting the government's proposed mini-budget and other IMF dictated legislation, strategised to block them in parliament.

The meeting in this regard in the opposition leader's chamber was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PMLN Parliamentary Leader in National Assembly Khawaja Asif, PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar, JUIF Parliamentary Leader Maulana Asad Mahmood and other central leaders of the joint opposition.

After intensive consultations, the opposition leadership reached a consensus on the strategy to block the mini-budget and the State Bank related bills in the parliament, and for ensuring the attendance of all opposition parliamentarians on the day it would be tabled.

Describing the mini-budget as another major U-Turn of Imran Khan, they said it would gravely damage the national economy, national interests and security. The opposition leadership charged Prime Minister Imran Khan with compromising the country's economic sovereignty and "planning to annihilate the people of Pakistan" who are already crushed under inflation, unemployment and tsunami of Imran-led government's incompetence and corruption. They said due to the worst-ever inflation and unemployment in the country, people were dying.

The opposition leadership pointed out that the Imran regime had burdened the country with unprecedented loans, growth rate had plunged to a disastrous level, trade and budget deficits were at historic highs, dollar had crossed Rs181, foreign exchange reserves were depleting fast, electricity and gas tariffs were shooting through the roof and the prices of essential commodities were out of the purchasing power of common man. "With this situation at hand, another mini-budget would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the country's economy and severely jeopardise existence of the people,” they said.

The leaders said this mini-budget was nothing less than economic terrorism inflicted on the nation, which must be stopped at all costs. The joint opposition leaders pledged to use all power and resources to ensure that these legislations were not approved. They also hoped that the government's upright allies would also take a decision against these steps by Imran Khan and vote in Pakistan's national interest.

On the other hand, the government has firmed up its line of action to get the mini budget passed. Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar to ensure the presence of MPs of PTI and coalition partners in the National Assembly. The chief whip individually phoned the PTI and coalition parties members, asking them to attend today's session. Furthermore, the PM has summoned PTI parliamentary parties' meeting on Thursday (today) to take them into confidence over the supplementary finance bill. The meeting would be briefed by newly-elected Senator and SAPM on Economy Shaukat Fayaz Tarin.

Also, the PM has summoned a cabinet meeting to approve the supplementary finance bill 2021-22. The cabinet would be briefed on the necessity of tabling the mini-budget. Following the approval, the bill will be tabled in the NA. PM said previous governments took hefty loans to broker away the national sovereignty, forcing us to table the mini budget. Imran said we have to take more loans to pay off the debts.

Earlier in the National Assembly, the PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the government was going to surrender the country’s financial sovereignty while trying to get the mini-budget and State Bank bill passed by the National Assembly.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the PML-N leader claimed that surrendering the financial sovereignty would be much worse than the surrender of December 16, 1971. "We recovered from the surrender of 1971, which was a territorial surrender but the surrender of financial sovereignty will be much worse than that," he said. The PMLN leader went on to say the next step after surrendering the financial sovereignty, would be of stripping the country of nuclear capability.

At this, the house reverberated by opposition members' loud slogans of 'Shame Shame'. Kh Asif went on to say that the State Bank of Pakistan had already become the local branch of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while an official of the IMF, who was the State Bank governor, was acting like a Viceroy. "The country has become a colony of international financial institutions," he said.

Exhorting the MPs to frustrate the government's move to pass the SBP bill, Khawaja Asif said that 342 members elected by 220 million people should become their shield against "economic terrorism" instead of becoming instruments of the international financial institutions and signing away country's financial sovereignty.

Asksing the opposition parties to strongly oppose the State Bank bill and the mini-budget, he implored the government to create a national consensus for exiting from the ongoing crisis. He expressed the apprehensions that the government, which was not able to complete the quorum in the last four days, would get votes for two controversial bills through 'facilitators'.

Taking the floor, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while responding to concerns of the opposition member on nuclear capability, maintained that there was a national consensus on having minimum and credible deterrence and there could be no compromise on the same.

The minister said the parliament and government should protect the financial sovereignty but he said reasons for ongoing financial crisis and current account deficit should also be looked into. He said the opposition members expressed concerns over financial sovereignty but everybody should know that the economic indicators did not decline in the last three years, rather it was a long story.

During Qureshi's speech, one of the opposition members raised the question of lack of quorum. The House was found in order as none of opposition members had staged a walkout.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it was true that completing quorum in the House was the responsibility of the government. "But it is also not in the interest of the opposition, which is supposed to raise different issues, to point out of lack of quorum in the House," he said.

PPP parliamentarian Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked the parliamentarians on both sides of the House to resist the mini-budget and stop the government from proceeding with the policies that hurt the people. Protesting againt the back-breaking inflation and price hike, the former prime minister pledged they would not able to allow the mini-budget.

According to sources, during the meeting, the opposition parties also asked the PPP to give the final name for the post of chairman NAB. The PPP had given three names for the post that includes former foreign secretary Jalil Abbass Jilani, former foreign secretary Salman Bashir and ex-chief secretary Sindh Muhammad Siddique Memon.

Sources said the opposition parties had asked the PPP to give one name from its three proposed names, asking why the PPP was not finalising its proposed name.

However, sources said Syed Naveed Qamar, who was representing the PPP in the meeting, said the party has not finalised any name. Sources said the JUIF in the meeting said if the PPP did not finalise its proposed name, then the names, which had already come, be sent to the opposition leader for forwarding these to the president.

The sources said the matter was deferred till the next meeting as the first objective was to block the mini-budget and SBP autonomy bill.