Over 75pc patients treated free-of-cost at SKMCH&RC

LAHORE: The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust celebrates spreading hope against cancer in Pakistan on the occasion of 27 years establishment of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres (SKMCH&RC) on Wednesday (today).

On the anniversary of SKMCH&RC, the acting CEO Dr Muhammad Aasim Yusuf said, “Since 1994, in Lahore, and subsequently in Peshawar, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, built and funded by charitable donations from across the country, has carried the torch for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Over the last 27 years, in Lahore, and the last six years in Peshawar, these hospitals have seen hundreds of thousands of cancer patients and treated over 75% of them completely free.” He said that cancer diagnosis and treatment was complex and multi-faceted, requiring a multi-disciplinary approach.

“Treatment is often prolonged and requires expensive drugs, even more expensive equipment and highly-trained staff. Our hospitals are tertiary-care cancer facilities, with all possible services needed for diagnosis and treatment, as well as for end-of-life or palliative care, available under one roof.

At SKMCH&RC, we have shown that clinical excellence for all is achievable in Pakistan, and we continue to provide not only the highest possible quality of both curative and palliative therapy for cancer, but also to conduct research into the causes and treatment of cancer.”

Dr Yusuf added, “COVID-19 continued to impact cancer care in 2021, forcing us to adapt continuously so that we could safely continue to treat all patients.”