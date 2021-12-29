LGH to provide free Omicron diagnostic facility

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar has said that as per directions of CM Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Central Research Lab (CRL) of Lahore General Hospital will be providing omicron diagnostic facility to the general public. “These tests will be free-of-cost while a same day report will also be provided which will be helpful to the citizens,” he said while visiting the CRL of LGH where MS Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti, Director CRL Dr Ghazala Ruby, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were present.