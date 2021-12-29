LGH to provide free Omicron diagnostic facility

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar has said that as per directions of CM Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Central Research Lab (CRL) of Lahore General Hospital will be providing omicron diagnostic facility to the general public. “These tests will be free-of-cost while a same day report will also be provided which will be helpful to the citizens,” he said while visiting the CRL of LGH where MS Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti, Director CRL Dr Ghazala Ruby, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were present.
SUKKUR: As many as two people were killed in a head-on collision between two buses in the wee hours of Tuesday.The...
KABUL: The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project has named former Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani...
KABUL: In the past few days, a video showing a military officer of the former government being tortured by two men...
LAHORE: More than 15,000 students appeared in 6th Class entrance test for admission against 1,300 seats in 16 Daanish...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan resolved to wage a joint struggle against the menace of drug trafficking.It was...
FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Tuesday stressed the need...
Comments