Lynching case of Sri Lankan citizen: Physical remand of 18 accused extended

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court judge on Tuesday extended physical remand of 18 accused for six days in the lynching case of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara.

The police produced the 18 accused in tight security and requested the court to extend their remand, which it accepted.

The court ordered the police to produce these accused again on January 3. The police had made strict security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.