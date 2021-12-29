Latest methods to be used in 2022 Census, say experts

LAHORE: Experts at a workshop on Tuesday vowed to use the latest technologies, methods and infrastructure in order to ensure accuracy of data and results in the forthcoming 7th Population and Housing Census 2022.

The one-day workshop, organised by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) at Punjab University, featured the sensitisation of the researchers, academia, policymakers as well as the public.

PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Chief Statistician Dr Naeem uz Zafar, M Sarwar Gondal, Dr Amjad Javaid Sandhu, Prof Dr Sohail Chand, Sajid Rasul and others attended the workshop.

In his address, Dr Saleem Mazhar threw light on the value of Census and Population data in evidence-based decision-making and appreciated the working of the PBS towards the initiation of the first-ever digital census in Pakistan.

M Sarwar Gondal in his presentation highlighted the recommendations of Census Advisory Committee for conduct of the 7th Population & Housing Census 2022.

He said that as per decision of CCI, PBS was going to conduct census after five years interval, for the first time, with the use of latest tools and technologies by adopting the best international practices with the high aim to fetch improved quality of data.