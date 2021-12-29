NAB denies report about relief in 100 mega cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday vehemently denied a news report published in daily Jang and The News on December 27 entitled "100 major cases likely to be affected by the new NAB law, 2700 accused may get relief".

The NAB clarified that the news report was baseless, fabricated and contradictory to the facts saying the routine conduct of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations were continuing in all regional bureaus of NAB as per law.

On the direction of chairman NAB, NAB had issued not only policy guidelines to all regional bureaus through letters dated November 29, 2021, but also directed all regional bureaus on December 18, 2021 to send progress reports of cases on daily basis to NAB Headquarters. The directives are being adhered to diligently in accordance with the law.

The news reports regarding Policy Guidelines issued by NAB and subsequently daily progress reports of NAB cases to be sent by regional bureaus were broadcast not only by TV channels, but also published in newspapers, including daily The Jang and The News. But neither the reporter concerned bothered to know the latest situation and verify facts before filing the relevant news nor did the editors of the concerned newspapers publish baseless news as opposed to the news already published in their own newspapers. It is a clear violation of responsible journalism and journalistic ethics.

Furthermore, the references filed by NAB with various learned accountability courts, on the basis of solid evidence, statements of witness along with authentic documents are under trial where the law will make its own way.

It is noteworthy that in the last (4) years, some 1194 accused have been convicted in by the learned accountability courts due to vigorous prosecution of NAB in accordance with the law.

NAB has once again asked the media to kindly avoid speculations and baseless propaganda about it.

Before broadcasting and publishing any news related to NAB, apart from taking NAB's official response from spokesperson NAB, it should be published completely which is a requirement of law and responsible journalistic values.

Zahid Gishkori adds: NAB's clarification also did not dispute the facts and figures given in the story.

This correspondent verified facts from Ministry of Law and Justice, some prosecutors and some other sources concerned at NAB regional offices.

The story equally carried the viewpoint of the NAB spokesperson and this correspondent also approached the prosecutor general NAB for his viewpoint on this story. I stand by my story.