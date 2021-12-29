Nine Asian countries see benefits in BRI, laud China’s vaccine humanitarianism

Islamabad: Representatives of nine Asian countries here on Tuesday at a webinar termed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) beneficial for the member states and also appreciated China’s vaccine humanitarianism in the context of coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) hosted an extraordinary 9-Nation Conference on Regional Economic connectivity themed on Belt and Road Cooperation: Promoting People-to-People Bond.

The webinar was attended by the representatives from Friends of Silk Road organizations of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand plus representatives of think-tanks from Indonesia, Philippines and China.

Saying the Asian Century needed BRI to progress, the speakers representing various walks of life called for strengthening multilateral cooperation and the BRI, as it represented shared interests of Asian countries.

They also put forth suggestions for high quality development of BRI through exchanges and consultations.

The member countries agreed to institutionalize their interaction, counter disinformation and fake news, rejecting any notion of a ‘New Cold War’.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of PCI said, Friends of Silk Road Pakistan since its launch in 2019, had provided both a better understanding and information about benefits and numerous opportunities arising out of the BRI through CPEC.

He said the BRI had provided an alternate development model to developing countries for promoting human development, which, before BRI, were dependent on the West and its institutions.

He also termed BRI a consensus oriented initiative based on people-centered development.

Moreover, he lauded Communist Party of China for passing an historic resolution during its 6th plenum last month which provided a clear vision for the future.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Defence Committee and Pakistan-China Institute said that BRI, through CPEC benefited the people.