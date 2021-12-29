Vaccination best defence against Covid-19 variants, says NIH

Islamabad: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has urged all citizens to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the booster dose as per the eligibility criteria and process as “vaccination and SOPs continue to be the best defence against COVID-19 despite the mutations being reported.”

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, NIH has assured that the Ministry of National Health Services, NCOC, NIH, and the Provincial Health Departments are vigilant in detecting the Omicron variant in Pakistan ever since WHO designated it as a variant of concern on November 26, 2021.

The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was reported in Karachi on December 13. As of December 27, 2021, a total of 75 Omicron cases have been confirmed; 33 in Karachi, 17 in Islamabad and 13 in Lahore. Twelve of these cases were associated with international travel. “The relevant authorities have isolated the patients and initiated contact tracing in order to control spread of the variant,” the press release states.

The NIH has pointed out that all government-approved COVID-19 vaccines available in Pakistan are highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation. More details are available at the NCOC website (ncoc.gov.pk) and the Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline (dial 1166).