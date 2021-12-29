Fog disrupts railways operation

LAHORE: Due to heavy fog, the following passenger trains were delayed for many hours.

The 15up Karachi Express for Lahore was delayed by 9 hours and 45 minutes. The 9up Allama Iqbal Express for Sialkot by six hours.

The 45-up Pakistan Express between Karachi via Faisalabad and Rawalpindi by 5 hours and 45 minutes. The 13up Awam Express between Karachi and Peshawar by 4 hours and 30 minutes.

The 41up Karakoram Express Lahore -Faisalabad was delayed by 4 hours and 20 minutes. Karachi-Rawalpindi 7up was delayed by 4 hours. The 33up Pak Business Express between Karachi and Lahore for 4 hours. The 39 Jaffar Express between Peshawar and Lahore delayed by four hours.

The 17up Millat Express via Malikwal via Faisalabad by 3 hours and 50 minutes. The 43up Shah Hussain Express between Karachi and Lahore by 3 hours and 30 minutes. The 47up Rehman Baba Express via Peshawar to Faisalabad delayed by three hours. The 5up Green Line Express between Lahore and Karachi by 2 hours and 25 minutes.

The Khyber Mail Express between Karachi and Peshawar delayed by 2 hours and 10 minutes. The 35up Sir Syed Express via Rawalpindi to Faisalabad by 2 hours and Karachi-Lahore Farid Express delayed by 1 hour.