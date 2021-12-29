Extreme weather: Second phase of KP LG polls yet to be announced

PTI workers campaiging during the first phase of KP local bodies polls in Peshawar. Photo PTI

PESHAWAR: The second phase of the local government elections is likely to be postponed due to extreme weather in most of the districts where the polls are going to be held to complete the process.

Earlier, there were some reports that the second phase of the polls was likely to be held in January. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has yet to announce a schedule for the second phase of the LG elections.

“The schedule for the second phase of the LG polls has yet to be decided by the ECP,” said spokesman for the Election Commission KP Sohail Khan when asked if any date has been announced.

The government has already ordered the departments concerned to make arrangements for the last phase of the process under which elections will be held in the remaining 18 districts of the province.



Some departments have asked the authorities to delay the second phase till March or April as snow and cold weather is expected in many of the remaining districts in January and February.

The KP Police chief also hinted they might ask the ECP to delay the second phase at least till March due to the cold wave.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has suffered a huge setback as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) followed by the Awami National Party (ANP) won the majority of the seats in the city, tehsil councils as well as village and neighbourhood councils in the first phase of LG polls held on December 19.

The JUIF got five of the top slots in Peshawar while ANP and PTI won one each, as per the provisional results of the ECP.

Four main political parties had a tough clash for the top slot of the mayor of the metropolitan city and six tehsils in Peshawar.

In Peshawar city council, Zubair Ali of JUIF got 62,388 votes followed by Rizwan Bangash of PTI with 50,659 votes.

The result of the constituency is yet to be announced as polling at six polling stations was stopped due to law and order situation. Results in some other councils are also awaited.

After the results of the first phase, the JUIF is ahead by winning most of the city and tehsil councils in the first phase of the polls in 17 districts, followed by PTI and ANP.