CJCSC awards degrees to NDU graduates

ISLAMABAD: General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), has said that education inculcates refinement and civilised behaviour in humankind that forms the edifice of a healthy social order.

He was addressing the Degrees Award Ceremony of Graduates of Faculty of Contemporary Studies at National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad on Tuesday.

The CJCSC also conferred degrees, medals and merit certificates among the successful participants of the course. He appreciated the participants for their keen learning during the course.

General Nadeem Raza said that NDU has experienced a rapid transformation and has lived up to its tradition of dispensing quality education in a conducive environment. He also acknowledged the efforts of the NDU team for continuing academic activities during the challenging times of pandemics.

In the end, General Nadeem extended his felicitations to the graduating students, their parents and NDU faculty members on achieving this important milestone in their academic careers.