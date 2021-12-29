Mothers’ poor health: Newborns death toll in Thar reaches 20

DADU: The death toll of new born babies dying in Tharparkar due to mothers’ poor health has reached 20.
Talking to The News, Dr. Deyal Ram, focal person for Civil Hospital Mithi, confirmed that during the week from Dec 21 to Dec 28, as many as 20 deaths were reported in the official record of the hospital.
All those children who died were new born babies whose ages ranged from 1-day old to 1-year, said Dr. Deyal Ram.
Citing the reasons for high death toll of new born babies in the desert area of Sindh, Dr. Zahid Hussain Arain, Medical Superintendent of DHQ Mithi, said unhygienic atmosphere, lack of family planning, malnutrition of mothers, work burden on female, absence of prenatal care and traditional delivery methods were the main contributing factors.
He added it has also been observed that pregnant women have extremely low Hemoglobin level varying from one gram to four grams in the desert area. In turn, the weight of new born babies was also very low. In some of the cases, it was as low as one kilogram only. He wondered as to how children could survive in such a situation.
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and PTI Central Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood called on Punjab Assembly...
Local daily Courrier Picard reported this month that the mosque's imam was a recent convert to Islam
KARACHI: As many as 7,462 children have died and 27,136 children under the age of five have been affected by the...
KARACHI: Renowned corporate lawyer Mehmood Mandviwalla has been appointed as the Chairman Policy Board of Security...
SUKKUR: Co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari will remain in Lahore next week in a bid to launch an...
The government is of the view that Shahbaz had guaranteed Nawaz’s repatriation
Comments