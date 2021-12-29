Expat’s house retrieved

LAHORE : Lahore Police, in continuation of its crackdown against land grabbers have retrieved occupied property worth millions of rupees of an old overseas Pakistani lady from the illegal occupants.
The woman had rented her house to some people in the Sabzazaar area but the accused Imran Sajawal occupied the house with the help of his accomplices. The occupants refused to vacate the house and harassed the lady. Saboor, a member of gang, also stole the valuables worth Rs3 million from her house. The woman submitted a written complaint to CCPO Lahore. SSP Discipline Ejaz Rashid directed the officer concerned who took prompt action against the occupants and retrieved the house and registered an FIR against the culprits. Overseas lady and her daughter Faiqa Khawaja, in a meeting with CCPO Lahore thanked him.
