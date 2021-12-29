CM orders dams restoration in barani areas

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday in which he was briefed about the performance of the Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD). The meeting also deliberated over building a dam/reservoir in the barani areas through ABAD.

The chief minister approved recruitment in ABAD and asked it to promote livestock and fisheries breeding in barani areas along with the establishment of offices in Koh-e-Suleman. The ABAD should assist in developing livestock units in remote hilly areas to fulfill the food needs of the people, he added. He explained that ABAD national conference would be held for the capacity-building of farmers and stakeholders of 13 districts. Alongside, the chief minister added that attention should be paid to restoring reservoirs in barani areas along with devising a feasible plan to install solar-powered water pumping system. Implementation of village and livestock development projects should also be ensured in barani areas and attention should be paid to establishing garden of olives, whortleberry and other fruit plants. Planning and Development chairman, ABAD DG and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar Tuesday approved modifying canal command area rules of 1873 to utilise additional canal water. He was presiding over a meeting of Irrigation Department at his office. Punjab Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Leghari, secretary agriculture and others were also present. The chief minister said the new rules would be presented before the provincial cabinet for approval after endorsement from the cabinet standing committee for legislation.

The 150-year-old law would be updated according to the emerging needs, he added and maintained that the necessary modification in canal command area adjustment rules would benefit the farmers. He said that utilisation of additional canal water would wholly benefit the agriculture sector, adding that the action would be initiated on a “first come, first served” basis on online applications for utilisation of additional water. The secretary irrigation briefed the participants about the proposal.