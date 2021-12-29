 
Wednesday December 29, 2021
World

Russian rocket

By AFP
December 29, 2021

Moscow: Russia has conducted a third launch of its new heavy-class Angara rocket, the first developed after the fall of the Soviet Union 30 years ago this month.

Space agency Roscosmos announced late Monday that the next-generation Angara-A5 rocket had been launched with a mock payload from Plesetsk in northern Russia.

