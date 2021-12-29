Spanish rapper

GHENT, Belgium: A court in Belgium on Tuesday rejected a request by Spanish authorities to extradite a fugitive rapper sentenced to jail for allegedly praising terrorism in his songs.

Jose Miguel Arenas Beltran -- better known as "Valtonyc" -- fled to Belgium in 2018 after being handed a three-and-a-half year jail term on charges of glorifying terror, insulting the king and making threats in his lyrics.