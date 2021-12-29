 
Wednesday December 29, 2021
Tutu to lie in state for two days

By AFP
December 29, 2021

Cape Town: The body of South Africa’s revered anti-apartheid fighter Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died at the weekend aged 90, will lie in state for two days ahead of his funeral on New Year’s Day, his foundations said on Tuesday.

