Bird flu kills 100,000 hens

PRAGUE: Czech vets are due to cull 80,000 hens at a farm where over 100,000 animals have died of bird flu since late last week, the state veterinary office said on Tuesday. The farm in Libotenice, about 45-km north of Prague, had a total of 188,000 hens before Christmas.

"The culling of hens from halls affected by bird flu is under way," State Veterinary Administration spokesman Petr Majer told AFP.