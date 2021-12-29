 
close
Wednesday December 29, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Disabled need extra Covid legal protection: German court

By AFP
December 29, 2021

Berlin: Lawmakers must draw up rules to protect people with disabilities from being discriminated against if hospitals are forced to carry out triage in the coronavirus pandemic, Germany’s constitutional court ruled Tuesday.

With the health emergency which began in early 2020 headed for its third year and the Omicron variant raging, fears have grown that hospitals will be pressed to decide who they can save for lack of resources such as ventilators.

Comments